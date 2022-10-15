DIPA to support Nicos Christodoulides in forthcoming presidential elections

The Political Council of the Democratic Alliance (DIPA) this morning ratified the suggestion of the party’s Political Bureau for the support of Nicos Christodoulides for President.

Specifically, during the voting that took place, 149 members voted in favor of Christodoulides, four were against it, and seven abstained.

In a relevant announcement, the party noted that our fatherland is currently facing new challenges and big national dangers and the main precondition for their successful management is the widest possible political cooperation.

This is what the party has tried to secure during repeated discussions with the candidates for the presidency and this is what is better served by its decision to support the independent candidacy of Nicos Christodoulides.

The announcement added that the fact that Nicos Christodoulides embraced the party’s position in favor of governments of wider acceptance was of decisive importance as well as his intention to incorporate in his government program proposals that DIPA submitted.