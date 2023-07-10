Diko members elect new party leadership

The election for the Democratic Party of Cyprus’ (Diko) leadership has officially concluded, with the vote-counting process coming to a halt on July 10.

Nikolas Papadopoulos has been reelected as party president unopposed, while Christiana Erotokritou – also unopposed – will continue to be Diko’s deputy leader.

For the three positions of vice president, Chrysanthos Savvides emerged as the frontrunner, garnering 4,938 votes, joined by Michalis Damianou with 4,607 votes and Neophytos Charalambides with 3,606 votes.

Also, with 3,359 votes, George Solomou is the party’s new General Secretary.

Regarding the party’s executive bureau, the victors are:

Charalampos Pittokopitis – 3,700 votes

Katerina Christofidou – 3,592 votes

Christos Rodias – 3,468 votes

Andreas Georgiadis – 2,547 votes

Alexis Alexandrou – 2,537 votes

Kypros Loukas – 2,411 votes

Marios Panayiotou – 2,365 votes

Loizos Loizou – 2,193 votes

Giannis Lazarou – 2,111 votes

Georgios Papoutsos – 2,106 votes

Alexia Georgiadou – 2,082 votes

Marina Siammouti – 1,959 votes

Savvas Christoforou – 1,881 votes

Marios Mougis – 1,865 votes

Ioannis Meraklis – 1,850 votes

Completing the roster of elected officials is Phytos Konstantinou, who was re-elected unopposed as the general organisational secretary.

Voter turnout stood at 35.3%, as out of the 20,977 individuals listed in the party’s members’ registry, 7,395 exercised their electoral rights.

Nicosia displayed a participation rate of 26.8%, while Limassol closely followed with 31.1%. Larnaca witnessed a turnout of 28%, while Famagusta showed a respectable figure of 33.7%.

Paphos district topped the charts with a 61.8% turnout.