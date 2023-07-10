Diko members elect new party leadership

The election for the Democratic Party of Cyprus’ (Diko) leadership has officially concluded, with the vote-counting process coming to a halt on July 10.
Nikolas Papadopoulos has been reelected as party president unopposed, while Christiana Erotokritou – also unopposed – will continue to be Diko’s deputy leader.
For the three positions of vice president, Chrysanthos Savvides emerged as the frontrunner, garnering 4,938 votes, joined by Michalis Damianou with 4,607 votes and Neophytos Charalambides with 3,606 votes.
Also, with 3,359 votes, George Solomou is the party’s new General Secretary.
Regarding the party’s executive bureau, the victors are:
Charalampos Pittokopitis – 3,700 votes
Katerina Christofidou – 3,592 votes
Christos Rodias – 3,468 votes
Andreas Georgiadis – 2,547 votes
Alexis Alexandrou – 2,537 votes
Kypros Loukas – 2,411 votes
Marios Panayiotou – 2,365 votes
Loizos Loizou – 2,193 votes
Giannis Lazarou – 2,111 votes
Georgios Papoutsos – 2,106 votes
Alexia Georgiadou – 2,082 votes
Marina Siammouti – 1,959 votes
Savvas Christoforou – 1,881 votes
Marios Mougis – 1,865 votes
Ioannis Meraklis – 1,850 votes
Completing the roster of elected officials is Phytos Konstantinou, who was re-elected unopposed as the general organisational secretary.
Voter turnout stood at 35.3%, as out of the 20,977 individuals listed in the party’s members’ registry, 7,395 exercised their electoral rights.
Nicosia displayed a participation rate of 26.8%, while Limassol closely followed with 31.1%. Larnaca witnessed a turnout of 28%, while Famagusta showed a respectable figure of 33.7%.
Paphos district topped the charts with a 61.8% turnout.