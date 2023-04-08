NewsLocalDigital referenda on core issues to be implemented by Christodoulides government

Digital referenda on core issues to be implemented by Christodoulides government

Christodoulides Cyorus Forum
Christodoulides Cyorus Forum

 

Following the Easter holidays, the digital governance ministry will be looking into ways of implementing electronic referenda for key issues of concern to the public, said President Christodoulides in a morning address in the Cyprus Forum Cities Conference, at the Cyprus Technical University, in Limassol.

‘The non-binding digital referenda was a pre-election promise that will be fast-tracked and announced as a new institution of digital governance in the near future’, the President added at the forum, hosting keynote speakers on more effective, collective and green local government.

Such referenda will be held at regular intervals and according to the President’s commitments, the public’s view will be strongly considered in the government’s final decisions.

‘It doesn’t mean we will always follow what citizens say’, he noted, but it was important to take their views into account, as society will be called upon to implement whatever is decided by executive authority.

In his speech, President Christodoulides stressed that following in the footsteps of a European trend, the government will be granting additional powers and responsibilities to local government officials.

‘Executive authority cannot respond as adequately as local government to the daily needs of cities and communities’, he added, pointing out that the relevant reform was a ‘major bet’ for the new administration and everyone should work collectively to make it work.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Steward in altercation with football fans arrested in Pafos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros