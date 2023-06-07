Digital Heritage website launched in effort to preserve shared Cypriot cultural treasures

The launch of the Cyprus Digital Heritage website (www.cyprusdigitalheritage.com) was announced on Tuesday by the European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), signalling a joint effort to safeguard and promote Cyprus’ cultural treasures.

With funding from the EU Aid Programme, this new website aims to ensure the longevity of Cyprus’ cultural heritage and make it accessible to both the local population and a global audience, as stated in a UNDP press release.

The website offers virtual tours that showcase the cultural heritage sites restored and conserved by the bi-communal Technical Committee of Cultural Heritage (TCCH).

These sites hold immense cultural and historical significance for both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities, serving as a bridge between their shared past and a foundation for building a common future.

“The Cyprus Digital Heritage website allows visitors to embark on a virtual journey through the magnificent historical landmarks of Cyprus, enabling them to experience the grandeur and significance of these sites from the comfort of their own homes. Through immersive virtual tours, users can explore monuments and archaeological wonders, gaining a profound appreciation for Cyprus’ historical and cultural legacy,” stated the press release.

Additionally, the Cyprus Digital Heritage website provides a user-friendly interface, allowing visitors to navigate through a vast collection of curated content. The platform features interactive maps, 3D reconstructions, and other multimedia elements, enhancing the virtual tour experience and enriching the exploration of Cyprus’ cultural treasures.

Moreover, the website serves as a valuable resource for education, researchers, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

Kjartan Björnsson, Deputy Director & Head of Unit for Cyprus Settlement Support at the Directorate-General Reform of the European Commission, emphasized the European Commission’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding the diverse cultural heritage of Cyprus, as well as raising public awareness regarding the role heritage plays in peacebuilding.

Regarding the launch of the website, Björnsson remarked, “The Cyprus Digital Heritage website presents an opportunity to stimulate dialogue, foster understanding, and connect the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities, thereby hopefully paving the way for the reunification of Cyprus.”

Jakhongir Khaydarov, UNDP Cyprus Head of Office, expressed appreciation for the project’s bi-communal nature and its potential for confidence-building. He stated, “The launch of the Cyprus Digital Heritage website, featuring TCCH sites, represents a remarkable collaboration between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.” Khaydarov emphasised that by promoting dialogue, understanding, and pride in their shared heritage, this initiative contributes to building trust and fostering a sense of unity among Cypriots.

The website aligns with the European Commission’s recommendations on the digitalization of cultural heritage and contributes to the objectives of Europe’s Digital Decade, while also reflecting UNDP’s commitment to sustainable development and cultural preservation.

According to the press release, since 2012, the TCCH and UNDP, with financial support totalling nearly €25 million from the European Union, have conserved, structurally supported, physically protected, or restored over 123 cultural heritage sites across the island. Overall, the TCCH has received €35.6 million from various donors to prioritize the preservation of Cyprus’ island-wide cultural heritage.