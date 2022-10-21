Digital campaign to promote Paphos abroad

Paphos Regional Tourism Board announced the start of a digital campaign to promote Paphos as a destination, abroad.

As announced, the campaign will be active until the middle of December 2022. Its aim is to increase awareness of the destination and attract visitors.

Emphasis is placed on countries such as the U.K., Germany, Poland and France. The campaign is carried out on YouTube targeting profiles of potential visitors, based on their individual travel preferences, the Board said.

It added that the campaign is carried out during this period in order to support efforts to establish Paphos as a year-round destination.

It is noted that for the winter season of 2022-2023 approximately 8000 licensed beds will be in full operation in Paphos.

The Board also said that it is “particularly encouraging” that the flight schedules of the 2 main airlines operating at Paphos International Airport, Ryanair and Easyjet, are very busy for the winter season, connecting the city with more than 35 airports, operating around 100 incoming flights per week.