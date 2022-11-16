NewsLocalDiabetologists in Cyprus still wait for specialty recognition

Diabetologists in Cyprus still wait for specialty recognition

Doctors
For the past eight years, diabetologists in Cyprus are waiting for their specialty to be recognized by the island’s Medical Association even though the green light was initially given.

This is what Dr Iosif kasios who heads the National Committee on Diabetes told Philenews on Wednesday.

“What’s going on in Cyprus is unacceptable…we have tens of thousands of people with diabetes in Cyprus, around 100,000 to be more specific, and this medical specialty has to be recognized.”

“Overseas, disagreement is there on the part of endocrinologists regarding the recognition of this specialty because diabetes is considered to ‘belong’ to the specialty of endocrinology and there is a difficulty in including pathologists who can also manage the diabetes,” he added.

However, in many states this specialty has been recognized for years and this is also the case in  Greece and Cyprus should follow suit, he added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
