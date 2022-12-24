Details about the new Archbishop of Cyprus

The new Archbishop of Cyprus was born on 25 May 1949. In 1967 he graduated from the Pancyprian Gymnasium. With a scholarship from the State Scholarship Foundation, he studied Chemistry at the University of Athens from 1968 to 1972 and Theology from 1976 to 1980. Subsequently, he furthered his education in England in the fields mentioned above.

On 23 December 1984, he was ordained a deacon by the Bishop of Salamis Varnavas, and on 17 March 1985, he was ordained an elder and initiated as an archimandrite by the Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos I. In 1994 he took over the duties of secretary of the Holy Synod. Along with the above tasks, he also worked as a chemistry teacher in secondary schools. In 1993 he was promoted to Assistant Director.

Following his arrest and abuse by Turkish troops during an anti-communist event in 1989, he filed a complaint against Turkey with the Human Rights Committee of the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe, in its Resolution 507/3.2.94, condemned Turkey for the first time for human rights violations in Cyprus and imposed a fine.

On 24 April 1996, he was elected by the Holy Synod as Bishop of Arsinoe; on 26 May 1996, he was ordained Bishop.

On 29 December 2006, he was elected unanimously by the electoral assembly, specially convened for this purpose, Bishop of Paphos.

He represents the Church of Cyprus in the dialogues with the Lutherans and the Reformed Churches. He is also chairman of the Bioethics and Education Committee of the Holy Synod.