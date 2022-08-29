Despite loss of Russians, Larnaca did very well in tourism

During a tourist season marked by the loss of the Russian market and the chaos in European airports that resulted in cancellations and delays of flights, Larnaca managed to do well winning a difficult battle.

Last minute reservations and tourists from new markets increased the occupancy of hotels.

According to Victor Mantovanis, honorary president of the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents, Airbnb establishments and small hotels in the center of the town did very well because they attract tourists arriving with low-cost flights.

Also Larnaca benefited from the problem of delays or cancellations because people and the crew of planes had to book somewhere to stay when they had long delays and cancellations.

Furthermore the fact that two big hotels, Palm Beach and former Princess, currently Radisson Beach did not open this summer, increased occupancy in the rest of them.

In addition to tourists from Britain, who constitute the traditional market of Larnaca, this year there were arrivals from Poland, France, Italy the Czech Republic and Germany.