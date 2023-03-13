Despite ban smoking indoors provocatively goes on in restaurants, bars, nightclubs

NewsLocalDespite ban smoking indoors provocatively goes on in restaurants, bars, nightclubs

Smoking in Cyprus is prohibited by law in restaurants, bars and nightclubs yet lack of proper inspection is evident considering that even ashtrays are placed on tables indoors at many such venues.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that indicative of the provocative state of play is the fact that for three consecutive years in Limassol no establishment has been  reported under the Smoking Control Law.

Some venue operators go as far as to put on their table a glass or other container half-filled with water so that the cigarette ashes and butts.

The Police consider that smoking controls are not among their top priorities and refer to a number of other agencies under whose jurisdiction comes smoking inspection.

Police spokesman Andreas Andreou also said that they are trying to get rid of non-police duties in order to focus on crime control, traffic accident prevention, drug control, illegal immigration etc.

Nonetheless, he added, the Police continue to carry out checks to crack down on smoking where the law prohibits it.

By Annie Charalambous
