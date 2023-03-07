Deputy Tourism Ministry takes to the internet to advertise Cyprus abroad

The Deputy Tourism Ministry knows that Facebook and Google are the perfect advertising platforms to target travellers and that’s how they will best promote Cyprus as an all-year-long destination.

In fact, the advertising campaigns in priority markets started last month and will last for a year, Philenews reports citing the Deputy Ministry’s 2030 National Tourism Strategy.

The strategy was debated on Monday before the House Finance Committee pending the release of a €17 million allocation for advertising and promotion of the country.

Figures presented show that Cyprus had advertised in 29 countries through online websites and the return was over three billion web visits.

Specifically, traffic to Cyprus reached 3.2 million visitors last year compared to 1.9 million in 2021.

As the Deputy Ministry points out, rational and targeted advertising is the most indisputable tool in the way of choosing a final destination.

In addition to this form of advertising, the Deputy Ministry will also undertake promotional activities for special forms of tourism in cooperation with various tour operators.