Dental clinics at the old Nicosia General Hospital to cease operating

The operation of dental clinics at the Old Nicosia General Hospital will be suspended on November 18 due to the demolition of the hospital, an announcement by the Health Ministry’s Dental Services noted.

Patients in Nicosia are urged to visit other health centres which have dental clinics, after making an appointment: in Aglandjia at telephone number 22444466, in Lakatamia at 22443381, in Engomi at 22809004, in Strovolos at 22871870, in Kaimakli at 22877044, in Latsia at 22467496, and in Dali at 22521922.

Furthermore, the dental clinics in Akaki, Lythrodontas, Palaichori, and Paliometocho are also available. For more information, the public may call 22801619.