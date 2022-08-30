Deneia municipal head criticizes UN soldiers

Farmers in Deneia are upset after the new provocative incident against a young Greek Cypriot while he was tending his sheep in the buffer zone. Six Turkish soldiers with guns asked him to move away and even one of them armed his gun to frighten him.

Christakis Panagiotou, municipal head of Deneia, said that due to the fact that animal feed prices have increased, farmers take their animals to graze more often. However, he noted that this is the first time an incident takes place in this area.

He also described the presence of the UN soldiers as decorative since they simply patrol every few hours. The Foreign Ministry, the National Guard as well as the United Nations have been informed about the incident.