NewsLocalDeneia municipal head criticizes UN soldiers

Deneia municipal head criticizes UN soldiers

Deneia
Deneia

Farmers in Deneia are upset after the new provocative incident against a young Greek Cypriot while he was tending his sheep in the buffer zone. Six Turkish soldiers with guns asked him to move away and even one of them armed his gun to frighten him.

Christakis Panagiotou, municipal head of Deneia, said that due to the fact that animal feed prices have increased, farmers take their animals to graze more often. However, he noted that this is the first time an incident takes place in this area.

He also described the presence of the UN soldiers as decorative since they simply patrol every few hours. The Foreign Ministry, the National Guard as well as the United Nations have been informed about the incident.

By gavriella
Previous articleHalloumi cheese to change shape and size
Next article13-year-old continues to fight for his life

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros