Annita Demetriou elected new Disy president

Annita Demetriou is the new president of the Democratic Rally (Disy) after winning the party’s leadership election on Saturday.

Demetriou, 37, managed to fend off the contest by rival candidate Demetris Demetriou, to become Disy’s first woman president as well as the youngest.

Demetriou, is also the first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives, a role she currently serves.

The election was called after Disy leader Averof Neofytou lost his bid to become Cyprus’ next president in the February 2023 elections.

The party has faced turmoil, after the current President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides – who was a Disy member – announced he was running as an independent against Neofytou, thus splitting the party vote.

Demetriou becomes Disy’s fifth president in the party’s 47 years of existence. Previous Disy leaders were founder Glafcos Clerides (1976-1993), Yiannakis Matsis (1993-1997), Nicos Anastasiades (1997-2013) and Averof Neofytou (2013-2023). Clerides and Anastasiades also served as Presidents of the Republic.

A total of 79 polling stations operated for Saturday’s election, in Cyprus and abroad.

Total voter turnout was at 41% (20,708 votes), Disy announced.

