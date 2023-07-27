Delivery services banned between 12-4 during heatwaves

Daytime delivery services will be prohibited during periods of extreme heat, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou announced on Thursday.

The Minister said that food and other delivery services will be banned on days with orange or red alerts for extreme heat, between 12 pm to 4 pm.

At the same time, outdoor work will also be prohibited during red alerts, the Minister noted.

Yesterday, the Greek government announced a similar decision, banning outdoor work and delivery services between 12 pm and 5 pm, in regions where temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius.