InsiderBusinessDelivery services banned between 12-4 during heatwaves

Delivery services banned between 12-4 during heatwaves

Wolt
Wolt

Daytime delivery services will be prohibited during periods of extreme heat, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou announced on Thursday.

The Minister said that food and other delivery services will be banned on days with orange or red alerts for extreme heat, between 12 pm to 4 pm.

At the same time, outdoor work will also be prohibited during red alerts, the Minister noted.

Yesterday, the Greek government announced a similar decision, banning outdoor work and delivery services between 12 pm and 5 pm, in regions where temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Decision for Hunter’s case adjourned for Monday, July 31

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros