Delivery of high-speed marine police patrol boats on hold due to contract issues

Marine Police seem to be confronted with a serious delivery issue regarding three high-speed patrol boats worth over €7.5 million, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Citing reliable information, the report said that technical issues have arisen with the vessels in question which were contracted to be built and delivered by a Croatian company.

In particular, some of the specifications of the boats in question do not seem to correspond to those provided in the contract agreement.

The whole issue has come under the radar of the Audit Office of the Republic as well.

It had intervened in the tender procedure by making recommendations and observations in the context of an audit by the Ministry of Justice and Public Order. The relevant report was published on March 17, 2022.

The Audit Office reportedly said it has looked at the case and is now waiting for an official position to be provided.

However, Police Force have so far only said that they are in the process of receiving the speedboats by the end of this month. And they have refused to elaborate.

At the same time, Police spokesman Christos Andreou told Philenews that the specific boats have been in Cyprus since August 14. And that a committee has been appointed to review the contact’s specifications and actual delivery before the Force will pick them up – or not.

The Committee includes a mechanical engineer, an electrical engineer and a captain. The pick-up date is scheduled for September 27.