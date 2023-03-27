Delivery drivers protest over work-related death of colleague

Delivery drivers in Nicosia held a protest over labour conditions after a 26-year-old moped driver died on the job last week.

The protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Peo trade union on Monday holding banners and chanting slogans saying “No more blood on the road for profit” and “We demand protection now.”

The demonstration was organised by delivery drivers working for online platforms, with the support of Peo and Sek.

“The people who bring us food at home, regardless of the weather, ‘the delivery drivers’ are demanding rights at work, safety and protection,” a post by Peo on Facebook read.

Last Thursday, Md Sunny Hossen, 26, died after he crashed head-on with a car driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The drivers and the unions representing them are in collective agreement negotiations with the online platform operators to determine their working conditions.

The negotiations were sparked after a lengthy strike by Wolt drivers across Cyprus in December 2022, demanding better working conditions and higher salaries. Wolt was found violating labour laws.

Sek trade union general organiser Panicos Argyrides had then said that it is of paramount importance that the working terms of delivery drivers in online platforms are regulated, as this new form of employment is not covered by existing legislation.

Read more: