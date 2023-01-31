NewsLocalDefense attorneys basically call for mistrial ruling in Al Jazeera 'golden passports'...

Defense attorneys basically call for mistrial ruling in Al Jazeera ‘golden passports’ expose trial

Al Jazeera
Al Jazeera

As the Al Jazeera ‘golden passports’ expose trial with high-profile personalities in the defendant’s seat continued on Monday, defense attorneys basically called for a mistrial ruling.

And the judge hinted that the Court which continued to hear pre-trial objections by the defence attorneys may not be appropriate to adjudge the case that opened up last October.

The defendants are former House president Demetris Syllouris, former Akel MP and developer Christakis Giovani, senior Giovani group officer Antonis Antoniou and Paralimni lawyer Andreas Pittadjis.

The case concerns the naturalisations of Nikolai Gorniski and Zayne Armouski, as well as the possible naturalization of a self-proclaimed investor from China wanted by Interpol for financial fraud.

George Papaioannou, lawyer for Giovani and Antoniou, argued that charges 1, 3 and 5 brought against his clients lack legal basis and do not reveal any offence.

Judge Stavros Stavrou then raised the possibility of referring the legal issue before the Supreme Court for an opinion.

Stavrou also kicked the ball to the Legal Service while addressing the Prosecution, on whose behalf Assistant Attorney General Savvas Angelides had appeared.

Angelides asked for an adjournment and the next hearing was set for February 13.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Launch of smart metering initiative by EAC postponed till 2023’s second half

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros