Defense attorneys basically call for mistrial ruling in Al Jazeera ‘golden passports’ expose trial

As the Al Jazeera ‘golden passports’ expose trial with high-profile personalities in the defendant’s seat continued on Monday, defense attorneys basically called for a mistrial ruling.

And the judge hinted that the Court which continued to hear pre-trial objections by the defence attorneys may not be appropriate to adjudge the case that opened up last October.

The defendants are former House president Demetris Syllouris, former Akel MP and developer Christakis Giovani, senior Giovani group officer Antonis Antoniou and Paralimni lawyer Andreas Pittadjis.

The case concerns the naturalisations of Nikolai Gorniski and Zayne Armouski, as well as the possible naturalization of a self-proclaimed investor from China wanted by Interpol for financial fraud.

George Papaioannou, lawyer for Giovani and Antoniou, argued that charges 1, 3 and 5 brought against his clients lack legal basis and do not reveal any offence.

Judge Stavros Stavrou then raised the possibility of referring the legal issue before the Supreme Court for an opinion.

Stavrou also kicked the ball to the Legal Service while addressing the Prosecution, on whose behalf Assistant Attorney General Savvas Angelides had appeared.

Angelides asked for an adjournment and the next hearing was set for February 13.