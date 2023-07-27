Decision for Hunter’s case adjourned for Monday, July 31

Retired British miner, David Hunter is due to be sentenced next week for the manslaughter of Janice, 74, his spouse of 52 years, who died of asphyxiation at their home near Paphos in December 2021.

The 76-year-old, from Ashington, Northumberland, was cleared of the more serious charge of premeditated murder last week.

At a hearing on Thursday, Hunter’s defence team argued that he should be given a suspended sentence, which would allow him to leave prison having spent 19 months in custody.

After hearing submissions from both the prosecution and defence, the judge at Paphos District Court said Hunter will be sentenced on Monday, July 31.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, who leads Hunter’s defence said: “Today we gave lengthy written submissions which include case law from across common law countries such as Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Australia. This is important as Cyprus has never sentenced a case such as this before. Cases from those jurisdictions show that a suspended sentence can be given in these circumstances.

We will be asking the court to give David a suspended sentence. He has spent the equivalent of almost 2.5 years in custody and no proper purpose would be served by him spending more time in prison.”

Hunter, 76, from Northumberland, admitted to killing his wife who had blood cancer but denied murder telling Paphos Assize Court she had “begged him” to take her life because she was in so much pain.

