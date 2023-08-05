NewsLocalDebate over air-conditioning in schools reignites amid soaring temperatures

Debate over air-conditioning in schools reignites amid soaring temperatures

The Ministry of Education remains hesitant about installing more air-conditioners in classrooms, despite calls from teachers’ unions, Phileleftheros reports.

According to the Director of Technical Services at the Ministry of Education, Andreas Marangos, there won’t be any immediate changes from the new school year starting in September, meaning that most classrooms will continue being cooled with ceiling fans. Still, if students need air-conditioning for health reasons, it will be provided, he said.

Marangos explained that around 5,000 air conditioning units are in place across various schools, including special schools and laboratories. Full-day and summer schools are also being equipped with airconditioners.

Moreover, Marangos highlighted 43 ongoing projects that the Ministry is implementing, including the construction of new schools which will be energy efficient and airconditioned.

“In the new schools we are currently building, which are highly energy-efficient, we have plans for a central air conditioning system,” he stated. He added that energy upgrade projects are happening in schools as well.

He suggested that focusing on energy upgrades before installing air conditioning in schools is a better approach.

He also noted that in some schools, parents’ associations are taking the initiative to install airconditioners. Such cases require approval from the Ministry, he stressed.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
