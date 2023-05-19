Dealers in Paphos use drug-carrying pigeons, mayor says (PHOTOS)

Dealers in Paphos are using carrier pigeons to transport drugs, Paphos mayor Phedon Phedonas said on Friday.

In a post on Facebook, Phedonos followed up on a complaint he made with the police, alleging he has information on a drug ring in Paphos.

“Drug smuggling is also done with pigeons. Those responsible in Paphos and Nicosia know it. The question is, why they don’t do something about it?” Phedonos wrote on Facebook, noting that he had filed a complaint with the police a year and a half ago but “nothing happened.”

He added that the drugs are strapped on the pigeons’ legs.

Earlier on Friday, Phedonos reported to Paphos police that he had information on a drug ring in Paphos and that “foreign criminals” threatened him not to reveal anything.

According to Cyprus Times, police have arrested a 35-year-old in connection with the case.