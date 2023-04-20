Deadline given to Open University of Cyprus by hackers expires on Thursday

The deadline given by the ‘Medusa’ ransomware gang after a cyberattack on the Open University of Cyprus expires on Thursday with the on-line institute saying they won’t succumb to the hackers’ blackmail.

The hackers had asked for $100,000 giving the Nicosia-based university 14 days to respond to its ransom demands, otherwise they would leak personal data.

Last week, the university published an announcement about a cyberattack that had occurred on March 27, that resulted in several central services and critical systems going offline.

OUC offers 30 higher-level education programs to 4,200 students and participates in various scientific research activities.

According to the ransomware group’s threats, the eventual disclosure of personal data will take place on the “Dark Web”.

The Cybercrime Bureau in Nicosia is monitoring the case and if the threatened leak does take place then it will intervene but will not be able to put an end to it.

At the same time, Medusa has also announced its plans to sell the hacked data for the same price to anyone interested and has posted data samples that show lists of students’ personal information.

As well as financial records of the university’s research partners as proof that it had the files.