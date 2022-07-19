NewsLocalDeadline for Bank of Cyprus’ latest early retirement scheme postponed to Thursday

Deadline for Bank of Cyprus’ latest early retirement scheme postponed to Thursday

Bank Of Cyprus
Bank Of Cyprus

The deadline for Bank of Cyprus’ latest early retirement scheme has been postponed till Thursday so that more employees do take the decision to push the ‘exit’ button.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that – so far – only about 350 employees have pushed the button even though the scheme’s target is 500-600.

The scheme provides ‘generous’ offer for early retirement with compensation, so that the bank does not have to resort to redundancies. The deadline was end of day on Monday.

The Bank of Cyprus which said this is its final early retirement scheme plans to lay off 500 employees, or 15% of its staff, to downsize its network by closing 15 more branches.

The lender needs to speed up its digital presence and reduce operational costs.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMan seen in disturbing video kicking a Congolese woman to face racism charges as well

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros