Dead Minke whale calf found off Cyprus (PHOTOS)

A three-week-old Minke whale was found stranded off the coast of Karpasia on Sunday, the Cyprus Wildlife Research Institute reported.

It noted that this is the first-ever recorded stranding of a Minke whale in Cyprus.

The dead baby whale is estimated to be around three metres long, the Cyprus Wildlife Research Institute said in a post on Facebook.

Since the animal was observed to be decomposing, determining the exact cause of death is difficult considering its condition, it added.

Adult Minke whales can reach up to eight to nine metres and weigh about nine tons.

In February, several Cuvier’s beaked whales washed up dead on the northern shores of Cyprus.

The fisheries and marine research department said the animals were possibly affected by the massive earthquakes in neighbouring Turkey and Syria.

“These animals have an echolocation system which is affected by sea noise; it could be military exercises, seismic drills or naturally the earthquake in the region,” Yiannis Ioannou of the fisheries and marine research department had told Sigma TV.

