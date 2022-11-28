NewsLocalMystery as number of dogs found dead in Larnaca pit

Mystery as number of dogs found dead in Larnaca pit

317111784 446215417503290 5374755685570676459 N
317111784 446215417503290 5374755685570676459 N

Several dead dogs were found in a pit in Larnaca on Monday morning, with police investigating the case.

According to information, the dogs were discovered near a farm in Kalo Chorio. Authorities have set up an operation to retrieve the dogs from the pit.

Philenews notes that the farm owner recently filed a complaint with the police saying that stray dogs had attacked his livestock.

Sources say that police are not ruling out the possibility that the dogs were abused before being thrown in the pit, as blood was found near the scene.

316570311 1081941869140839 2332370798106139188 N

317318437 3460372997513646 5839892169330506179 N

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
WHO to use ‘mpox’ for monkeypox to fight stigma
Next article
German government defends plan to ease citizenship rules

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros