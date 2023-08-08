David Hunter gives first TV interview following release from prison

David Hunter, a British miner and permanent resident of Cyprus, who spent 19 months in prison for killing his terminally-ill wife, gave an interview to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, following his release last week.

Hunter was released from custody after a court sentenced him to two years in jail for the manslaughter of his spouse of 52 years, Janice, but was let walk free due to time served.

Hunter now has a new home in Cyprus, in Tremithousa, where he and his wife lived up until their death.

“I couldn’t be more pleased – I’m living where I wanted to be – 200 metres from my wife’s grave,” he told Good Morning Britain on Monday.

Hunter said he missed seeing his wife’s funeral procession by “seconds” when police officers wouldn’t let him stop to look at it while transporting him through the village.

“I didn’t quite get a glimpse of the coffin,” he said.

“That was one of the worst days in prison. Another few seconds and I would have seen my wife’s coffin.”

Hunter said he and his wife spent “the 16 best years we’ve ever had” after retiring to Cyprus before his wife became ill with blood cancer.

He told presenters Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh that Mrs Hunter asked him to help end her life around six to eight weeks before her death.

“She was begging the last few days and crying all the time. She was in really bad pain.”

The Hunters’ case has opened a discussion in Cyprus regarding euthanasia, which is currently outlawed.

Watch the full interview:

