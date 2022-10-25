Dangerous mosquitoes detected in these areas of Limassol

Tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) has been detected in Mesa Yitonia, Apostolos Andreas, and Agios Ioannis of the Limassol Municipality, following complaints by residents, who have been bitten, Herodotos Herodotou, alternate head of the Health Services, told ACTIVE.

He added that an action plan, similar to the one for Larnaca and Dromolaxia, is being prepared since the two species of mosquitoes develop around and near houses.

As he noted, the target is to inform and help the public remove any water sources from the yards that attract these mosquitoes.

Spraying with biocides is already taking place, Mr. Herdotou said, since there is a coordinating committee that meets, gets informed about the mapping, and jointly decides on the action plan.

Mr. Herodotou asked the public, if possible, to take photos of the mosquito and promote them on the website of the health services to assist the service in setting up traps, identifying the mosquitoes, and completing mapping.