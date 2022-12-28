Dams in Cyprus record very low inflow for the month of December

Dams in Cyprus currently record the worst inflow of water for the month of December over the past five years, according to Philenews which cites the Mediterranean island’s Met Office.

In fact, rainfall in the Republic’s free area is less than a third of normal for December despite the very encouraging data of the previous two months.

The two previous months had given the decade’s highest inflow of water to the dams.

Nonetheless, the Water Development Department’s data shows that, so far, only 2.4 million cubic meters of water went to the dams in the month of December.

December is considered to be the winter season’s most cold and rain-full.

Last year, 11.9 million cubic metres of water was recorded in December, while in 2020 this was 3.1 million cubic meters.

In December 2019 it was 30.4 million cubic meters and 16.6 million cubic meters in December 2018.

However, despite the drought in the first month of winter the dams are at 66.8% of their total capacity because of last year’s substantial inflows. Along with the large amounts of water provided in October and in November this year.

The total capacity of the dams is 290 million cubic metres. At the moment there are 194 million cubic meters, while a year ago, the total rose to 140 million cubic meters.