Cyprus dams are currently 58.5% full, sufficient capacity to also combat summer fires

Dams in Cyprus are currently 58.5% full which is much less compared to the same period last year and will certainly record a decrease by October-November when rain normally starts to fall.

However, Department of Water Development officers has assured that the dams will have enough water to assist efforts to put our fires which are common in the summer.

This is what Philenews reports citing the Department’s Technical Engineer Marios Hadjicostis.

The general capcity of dams depends on the rain that fell last year, he also said.

“Because last year the inflow to our dams was not satisfactory, we are lower this year. Last year on this day we had 79.6%,” he said.

And he compared it to August 1, 2021 saying “we are still a little lower this year, but about the same level.”