NewsLocalCyprus dams are currently 58.5% full, sufficient capacity to also combat summer...

Cyprus dams are currently 58.5% full, sufficient capacity to also combat summer fires

Dams
Dams

Dams in Cyprus are currently 58.5% full which is much less compared to the same period last year and will certainly record a decrease by October-November when rain normally starts to fall.

However, Department of Water Development officers has assured that the dams will have enough water to assist efforts to put our fires which are common in the summer.

This is what Philenews reports citing the Department’s Technical Engineer Marios Hadjicostis.

The general capcity of dams depends on the rain that fell last year, he also said.

“Because last year the inflow to our dams was not satisfactory, we are lower this year. Last year on this day we had 79.6%,” he said.

And he compared it to August 1, 2021 saying “we are still a little lower this year, but about the same level.”

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus repatriates total of 36 irregular migrants from Lebanon
Next article
Russia adds Norway to list of countries ‘unfriendly’ to its diplomats

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros