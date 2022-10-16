Damages to Paphos businesses due to extreme weather conditions

Paphos District Officer Mary Lambrou said that there have been no problems in the countryside due to the extreme weather conditions in the district.

In statements to CNA, Mrs. Lambrou noted that only small landslides of soil were seen in a road of Kallepeia and a crew cleaned the road immediately.

However, several problems occurred in Paphos and Geroskipou with the biggest problems appearing in the area of the roundabout that is under construction and specifically at the junction of Ellados and Evagora Pallikaridi Avenues.

In a posting on Twitter, Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis said that most problems have been solved. As he noted the biggest damages occurred to a garage and an MOT workshop, where vehicles were damaged and in another three cases house equipment had been destroyed.

Additionally, Mr. Kettis noted that the Fire Service responded to a small fire caused by lightning.

He reiterated that the Paphos Fire Station was called to respond to around 30 calls regarding flooded basements and establishments, falls of trees and dangerous objects, the opening of rainwater drainage, and in one case to tow an immobilized vehicle.

Due to the weather conditions, the 4th Harvest Festival that was going to take place in Panagia village has been postponed.