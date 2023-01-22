Damages to cars due to incidents at Grivas memorial (photos)

NewsLocalDamages to cars due to incidents at Grivas memorial (photos)

The incidents that took place on Sunday morning outside the hideout of Grivas Digenis in Agios Nikolaos in Limassol during the 49th annual memorial service were dispersed.

Members of the Limassol CID are currently at the scene where they are collecting various pieces of evidence from the scene of the incidents.

At least two vehicles parked at the site have been damaged, as well as material damage to the glass door of Nikos Christodoulides’ headquarters, located a few meters away from the hideout.

By gavriella
