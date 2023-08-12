Damages from fire in Limassol’s Alassa dam area around €450,000

The recent fire in the Alassa dam area of Limassol which had spread out to six semi-mountainous communities of the district cost an estimated €450,000 in damages.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday, adding that a total of nine homes and livestock facilities as well as four vehicles were completely destroyed.

The fierce blaze had affected the villages of Paramytha, Apaisia, Alassa and Korfi. The cause of the fire sparked over the weekend remains unclear.

Firefighting crews from Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and Britain had been dispatched to battle fire which prompted the precautionary evacuation of at least three communities.

Interchanging winds were causing intermittent flare-ups.