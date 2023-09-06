Damages from anti-immigration riot in Limassol around €25,000 – so far

The estimated cost from Friday night’s violent anti-immigration march in coastal Limassol where a mob smashed storefront and set numerous trash bins on fire is around €25,000 – so far.

The riot’s some 300 hooded thugs also injured five people but thankfully not seriously.

Philenews also reported on Wednesday that Limassol authorities have almost completed recording the damage and the next step is handing it over to the Interior Ministry.

Insiders said 10 to 12 shops and buildings suffered property damage while two vehicles had been also set on fire.

For the time being there are shop owners who suffered damages but have not proceeded to apply for compensation.

And this is probably because some do not have a rental document for the premises they own. Or because some do not pay their tax obligations.

At the same time, there is a growing wave of solidarity with the citizens – mainly Syrians and Asians – who saw their properties destroyed by the hooded men.

From the very first moment, a platform launched an initiative for financial support for Dao – a Vietnamese mother of four and owner of a mini-market which was attacked by the hooded men. They also stole cash and cigarettes.