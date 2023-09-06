NewsLocalDamages from anti-immigration riot in Limassol around €25,000 - so far

Damages from anti-immigration riot in Limassol around €25,000 – so far

Riot Limassol
Riot Limassol

The estimated cost from Friday night’s violent anti-immigration march in coastal Limassol where a mob smashed storefront and set numerous trash bins on fire is around €25,000 – so far.

The riot’s some 300 hooded thugs also injured five people but thankfully not seriously.

Philenews also reported on Wednesday that Limassol authorities have almost completed recording the damage and the next step is handing it over to the Interior Ministry.

Insiders said 10 to 12 shops and buildings suffered property damage while two vehicles had been also set on fire.

For the time being there are shop owners who suffered damages but have not proceeded to apply for compensation.

And this is probably because some do not have a rental document for the premises they own. Or because some do not pay their tax obligations.

At the same time, there is a growing wave of solidarity with the citizens – mainly Syrians and Asians – who saw their properties destroyed by the hooded men.

From the very first moment, a platform launched an initiative for financial support for Dao – a Vietnamese mother of four and owner of a mini-market which was attacked by the hooded men.  They also stole cash and cigarettes.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Russia’s Wagner to be declared a terrorist organization by UK-BBC

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros