NewsLocalDali residents strike back

Dali residents strike back

Asphaltdali
Asphaltdali

In an announcement in reply to yesterday’s announcement by Prometheas Asphalt Ltd, the Dali residents said that their only motive is to safeguard health and the quality of their lives.

They noted that this kind of announcements undermine the drama of the residents and do not favor cooperation. The Dali residents asked the people of Prometheas to cooperate with the institutions and the state and complete the transfer of their factories from the area.

It is reminded that Prometheas Asphalt Ltd in an announcement yesterday noted that the company’s factories have not operated even for one minute since March but still the residents are complaining about smells and noise. This means, the company added, that their factories were not the problem.

By gavriella
Previous articleMunicipal authorities want to put order at Lady’s Mile
Next articleNew surgery for boy attacked by Rottweiler dog

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros