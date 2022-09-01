Dali residents strike back

In an announcement in reply to yesterday’s announcement by Prometheas Asphalt Ltd, the Dali residents said that their only motive is to safeguard health and the quality of their lives.

They noted that this kind of announcements undermine the drama of the residents and do not favor cooperation. The Dali residents asked the people of Prometheas to cooperate with the institutions and the state and complete the transfer of their factories from the area.

It is reminded that Prometheas Asphalt Ltd in an announcement yesterday noted that the company’s factories have not operated even for one minute since March but still the residents are complaining about smells and noise. This means, the company added, that their factories were not the problem.