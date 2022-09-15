Dali residents protest again against asphalt factories

The residents of Agion Kostantinou and Elenis area are sending a strong message, that the resumption of operation of the asphalt factories in Dali is not going to be accepted.

They are getting ready for a dynamic protest, aiming at the immediate implementation of the government decision to move the asphalt factories from their area. They once again underline that the said factories affect the quality of life and the health of the area’s residents negatively.

The protest will take place on Saturday 24 September, at 09.30 at the crossing of Palaion Patron Germanou and Idaliou Avenue.

In a relevant announcement, the residents noted that recent developments and the delay noticed in moving the asphalt factories from their area are disappointing since deadlines have long expired. Furthermore, they stressed that public discussion about national planning is meaningless since it does not serve public health at present stage.