Dali residents demand implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision

With a second letter in a month, the residents of Dali addressed the President of the Republic about the end of the operation of the two asphalt factories in their area, according to the relevant decision of the Supreme Court.

In their letter the residents conveyed their concern about the non-solution of the problem and about the continuous operation of one of the two asphalt factories, speaking about violation of their right to live in a healthy environment.

They also reminded of the serious problem they face due to the smell from the factories noting that their concern increases every day.

They also ask whether the state will make sure the Supreme Court’s decision will be implemented.

