Dali Municipality ready for legal measures for asphalt factories

Dali Mayor Leontios Kallenos expressed his readiness for legal measures, in reply to a letter by citizens, who decided to find recourse to Justice about the issue of the asphalt factories and their environmental consequences on the area of Agios Konstantinos and Eleni in Dali Municipality.

The mayor said that in case legal measures are needed, this will be done and “we will also invite the Municipalities of Geri, Tseri, and Latsia to join us so that we will take action together. In this way it will have more chances to succeed.”

In their letter, citizens who are concerned about the issue said they are trapped between political decisions that are not implemented and judicial orders that are not respected and for this reason they made the decision to find recourse to Justice.