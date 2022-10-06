Inflation drives coffee prices up 16.9% in August

NewsLocalInflation drives coffee prices up 16.9% in August

Eurostat data for August 2022 shows that the price of coffee in the EU was on average 16.9% higher than in August 2021, while in August 2021, the price of coffee was on average 0.5% higher than in August 2020.

For consumers that drink their coffee with milk and/or sugar, this morning ritual might be even more expensive since the prices of those items increased even more over the last year. The price of fresh whole milk increased on average 24.3% between August 2021 and August 2022, while that for fresh low-fat milk increased by 22.2% in the same period.

In August 2022, annual inflation for sugar was at +33.4%, from +0.8% in August 2021.

Line graphic: Inflation for coffee items in the EU, %, annual rate of change, since August 2021-August 2022

The largest annual inflation in August 2022 was reported for sugar, with notable rises in Poland, up 109.2%, followed by Estonia (+81.2%), Latvia (+58.3%), Bulgaria (+44.9%) and Cyprus (+43.2%).

When it comes to coffee, Finland registered the highest annual inflation at +43.6% in August 2022, followed by Lithuania (+39.9%), Sweden (+36.7%), Estonia (+36.4%) and Hungary (+34.3%).

The highest annual increases in prices for whole fat milk among the EU Member States in August 2022 were logged in Hungary (+51.7%), Lithuania (+46.8%), Croatia (+43.5%), Czechia (+43.3%) and Latvia (+40.1%), and for low-fat milk in Lithuania (+50.2%), Croatia (+41.2%), Estonia (+38.9%), Germany (+30.6%) and Hungary (+30.1%).

Bar chart: Highest inflation rates for coffee items in the EU, %, annual rate of the change, August 2022

