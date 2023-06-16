Cyprus’ youth strongly in favour of marriage, study shows

Cyprus’ youth are strongly in favour of marriage with 86% of them believing people should get married and another 61% argue that happiness is inextricably linked to it, a University of Nicosia study shows.

The island-wide study was carried out in February and March this year with 500 people – aged 18 to 35 – taking part.

At the same time, as many as 80% of the respondents believe that mutual respect is the key behind a successful marriage.

And even though seven out of 10 young people (73%) opt for a religious marriage, nonetheless, 60% say they are distanced from the Church while 79% separate it from their faith.

Moreover, LGBTI families are accepted by young people, along with premarital sex especially within a stable relationship, the study also shows. And only 7% would settle for a bad marriage and prefer not to get married at all.

In addition, 63% consider there are more advantages to being married than being single and 41% assimilate gender stereotypes believing that marriage is every woman’s dream.

Moreover, over half of the respondents (52%) see marriage as an important advantage to the provision of financial security.

Three in ten (34%) consider the main purpose of marriage is to have children and another 35% believe it is much better for a couple to marry than to cohabit.

However, 69% do not consider marriage as a sacred mission for humanity.