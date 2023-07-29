Cyprus welcomes EU proposal on digital health

Cyprus warmly embraces the recently proposed EU regulation on digital health, Health Minister Popi Kanari stated.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), during the Informal Council of EU Health Ministers in Spain, Kanari expressed her belief that the European Health Data Space will enhance the exchange and accessibility of diverse health data, ultimately benefiting healthcare treatments and health promotion efforts.

Minister Kanari also highlighted Cyprus’ commitment to mental health, sharing the Ministry of Health’s initiative within the “Youth 2023” framework. This initiative aims to bolster the mental health resilience of young people in Cyprus, addressing their long-term well-being.

On the sidelines of the Council, Minister Kanari engaged in bilateral meetings with counterparts from various EU Member States. She met with Belgian Minister of Health, Frank Vandenbroucke, who briefed her on the priorities of the upcoming Belgian Presidency of the EU Council.

Minister Kanari pledged Cyprus’ support for Belgium’s efforts and commended their focus on vital issues like microbial resistance, health sector crisis preparedness, addressing health worker shortages, and pharmaceutical legislation review.

Additionally, Health Minister Kanari had a meeting with Malta’s Minister of Health, Chris Fearne. They discussed shared challenges in the pharmaceutical sector and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in the health sector.

Minister Fearne expressed his intention to visit Cyprus officially in November 2023, during which both ministers will sign a Cooperation Agreement.