Very hot and humid on Wednesday, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service which has also issued a health alert. This is un effect till 6pm.

The winds will be mostly moderate, northerly to north-easterly turning westerly to north-westerly by early afternoon, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 41 C inland, 33 C in the west coast, 37 C in other coastal areas and 33 C in the mountains.