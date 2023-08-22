Cyprus: Very hot and humid on Tuesday, with yellow heat alert

NewsLocalCyprus: Very hot and humid on Tuesday, with yellow heat alert

Very hot and humid on Tuesday along with an alert for extreme heat in effect from 11am till 5pm, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

The temperature will rise to around 40 C inland, around 32 C to 34 C in coastal areas and around 33 C in the mountains.

As for the winds, these will be variable and moderate, mainly westerly to north-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. And the sea smooth to slight.

Health authorities warn that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time remains high.

By Annie Charalambous
