Cyprus-USA joint military exercise (photos)

From 11 to 17 February 2023, the National Guard and the United States Armed Forces, co-organized a small-scale special operations exercise called “SILVER FALCON SOFEX – 2023”, in the context of the larger exercise “SILVER FALCON – 2023”, with the participation of personnel and assets of the US Army Commando Command and the European Command of the United States Armed Forces (USEUCOM).

The broader purpose of the exercise was to co-train personnel in emergency response, particularly those involved in crisis management and civilian evacuation support operations. Specifically, the “SILVER FALCON SOFEX – 2023” scenario included, various types of individual and team combat firing – heavy weapons, basic patrol operations instructions, and tactical section movements in various scenarios, as well as practicing personnel in fortified site clearance operations.

The exercise, which is part of the Bilateral Defense Cooperation Program (BDCP) between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States, is considered to be particularly beneficial, as it provides the opportunity for the National Guard’s special operations personnel to be co-trained with similar personnel of the US Armed Forces, thus promoting interoperability and highlighting the excellent relations between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

On the sidelines of the exercise, the Chief of the National Guard and Major General Meyeraan visited the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (RSRC), where they had a private meeting, during which a brief review of the 2022 actions was made and the actions included in the MDA for the current year were analyzed. They also discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region and more broadly, as well as issues of mutual interest.