Cyprus-US deal for exchange of logistics, services under parliament’s microscope

The Cyprus-US Acquisition and Cross Services Agreement (ACSA) that facilitates American military and naval presence in the region by providing effective logistical support will soon go before parliament.

But it seems that the only action that can now be taken from the legislative body is simply its approval by the plenum, Philenews reported on Friday.

The deal between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States was actually signed in Larnaca by Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides and US Ambassador Judith Garber in September.

Even though the agreement was reached a year earlier, in July 2021, to be more precise.

It basically paves the way for Cyprus to provide logistics support, supplies and services including: food, water, accommodation, transport (including air transport), petroleum, oils, lubricants and clothing.

As well as communication services, medical services, base business support (and construction operations related to support of base operations), storage services, use of facilities, training services, spare parts and accessories, repair and maintenance services.

Also, calibration services and port services including the temporary use of utility vehicles and other non-lethal items of military equipment. Provided, however, that such lease or loan is permitted by the national laws and regulations of the two parties.