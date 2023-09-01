Cyprus-UK flights running normally despite Europe-wide travel chaos

Flights between Cyprus and the UK are operating normally, despite an air traffic control system failure in the UK which has wrought havoc for holidaymakers across Europe.

Communications and Marketing Manager of Hermes Airports, Maria Kouroupi said that the flight schedule between Cyprus and the UK has resumed and that flights are running smoothly, after the glitch that grounded thousands of planes across the continent.

“Following the issue that arose on Monday, August 28, with the air traffic monitoring system in the United Kingdom, resulting in the cancellation of thousands of flights to various destinations, flights at Larnaca and Paphos airports have returned to their normal flow.”

As Kouroupi stated, “Yesterday, Thursday, August 31, there were no delays in flights to and from the United Kingdom. Flights to and from the UK from both airports in Cyprus are now running smoothly.”

The issue affected a total of 24 flights at Larnaca Airport, with six of them initially being cancelled and later rescheduled. The rest experienced delays.

Regarding Paphos Airport, a total of 21 flights were affected, with four being initially cancelled, but they were also rescheduled.

