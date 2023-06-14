Cyprus triumphs in Prague Quadrennial with Golden Triga award for scenography

NewsLocalCyprus triumphs in Prague Quadrennial with Golden Triga award for scenography

Cyprus achieved a notable distinction at the Prague Quadrennial international scenography and theatre architecture competition by winning the Golden Triga Award.

The country participated with the installation “Spectators in a Ghost City” which is inspired by the fenced-off city of Varosha.

The project, artistically researched and designed by Melita Couta, is based on an initial idea by the curator of the exhibition Marina Maleni.

The Cypriot curatorial team “proposes the use of scenographic methods as thought processes, a political act, a negotiation of real spaces of conflict and artistic practices,” using fragments from Famagusta, video archives from today and before 1974, experimental sculptural maquettes inspired by the urban texture of the city, and performative practices.

“This elegant and many-layered exhibit demonstrates how scenography can interrogate and negotiate local themes of memory, absence and presence that resonate universally. It self-critically invites visitors to question their own position as viewers of real or reproduced sites of conflict and trauma. By looking at the past, present and possible futures of the site glimpsed through the narrow square openings of buildings, the exhibit provokes feelings of anguish while suggesting the RARE potential for hope,” the jury said in awarding the installation.

The Prague Quadrennial takes place every four years and is considered to be the most significant event in the sector of scenography.

Cyprus has been participating in the event since 1991.

 

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
