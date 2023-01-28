NewsLocalCyprus today records total of 21,318 domestic workers

Cyprus today records total of 21,318 domestic workers

Helpers
Helpers

A total of 21,318 domestic workers are employed in Cyprus today with most of them coming from Nepal, Philenews reported on Saturday.

At the same time, the Department of Population and Migration Records has implemented more accessible procedures for the employment of domestic helpers in cases of vulnerable people and those with disabilities.

The employment of domestic helpers is now based on reduced income criteria but also on the basis of need.

This is what the Department’s Maria Adamidou pointed out, adding that the simplified procedure helps in cases where an employer is abandoned without reason. It also provides for his or her obligatory departure from Cyprus.

Moreover, she explained that criteria for children with special needs under the age of 12 and for elderly who are in no good health no longer apply.

They have been abolished and replaced by income criteria which vary according to the category of the beneficiary employer.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Dog, fox die from poison in Kouris dam area, lured by rooster
Next article
Salah struggling as Liverpool’s front three no longer ‘well-drilled’, says Klopp

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros