Cyprus today records total of 21,318 domestic workers

A total of 21,318 domestic workers are employed in Cyprus today with most of them coming from Nepal, Philenews reported on Saturday.

At the same time, the Department of Population and Migration Records has implemented more accessible procedures for the employment of domestic helpers in cases of vulnerable people and those with disabilities.

The employment of domestic helpers is now based on reduced income criteria but also on the basis of need.

This is what the Department’s Maria Adamidou pointed out, adding that the simplified procedure helps in cases where an employer is abandoned without reason. It also provides for his or her obligatory departure from Cyprus.

Moreover, she explained that criteria for children with special needs under the age of 12 and for elderly who are in no good health no longer apply.

They have been abolished and replaced by income criteria which vary according to the category of the beneficiary employer.