Cyprus to start charging Russians for tourist visas

Cyprus will start charging Russians for tourist visas from December 1, 2022, Foreign Ministry sources told Phileleftheros on Monday.

The visa fee for adult applicants will be 80 euros, while for children from 6 to 12 years old the cost will be 40 euros.

The decision comes after the EU terminated its simplified visa regime with Russia at the beginning of September. The European Commission suggested that member states enforce a stricter approach to issuing Schengen visas to Russians.

Since then, countries bordering Russia, like the Baltic states, along with Finland, Czechia and Poland, have barred Russian tourists.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
