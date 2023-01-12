Cyprus to offer COVID-19 vaccines to visitors

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that it is proceeding with vaccinations for visitors to Cyprus who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Specifically, the Ministry said it approved “the vaccination of persons visiting Cyprus for a period exceeding two weeks, either for a family visit, for work purposes or for any other reason, and who do not fall under the category of immigrants, asylum seekers, or refugees from other countries.”

The vaccination of foreign visitors may be conducted in walk-in vaccination centres in all regions.

It is reminded that:

Walk-in vaccination centres in all regions, with the exception of the vaccination centres in Kyperounda and Polis Chrysochous, operate from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Timetable follows.

A booster dose is recommended for all persons aged 12 and over, provided that a period of five (5) months has elapsed since the last vaccine dose.

A booster dose is recommended after three (3) months have elapsed since a first positive COVID-19 test.

In order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, identification must be provided (ID, passport), as well as a vaccination certificate. Foreign visitors will need to provide proof of staying in Cyprus for more than two weeks (e.g. arrival ticket).

For the vaccination of persons under 18 years of age, a Parent/Guardian consent form, signed by both parents, must be provided, where applicable, in Greek or English.

Timetable of COVID-19 Vaccination Centres as of December 13, 2022 REGION TELEPHONE NUMBER TIMETABLE DAYS OF OPERATION Pfizer/BioNTech (ΒΑ.4 – ΒΑ.5) *Moderna (ΒA.4 – ΒΑ.5) Johnson & Johnson LEFKOSIA, State Fair 22574320 8:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Tuesday, Thursday, Friday LARNAKA, Old Hospital 24642385 24818046 24818047 LEMESOS Linopetra Health Centre 25804101 PAFOS, Pafos General Hospital 26803246, 26803370 AMMOCHOSTOS, Ammochostos Health Centre 23200063 *KYPEROUNDA, Vaccination Centre (former COOP) 25813200 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday Monday, Wednesday, Friday With telephone appointment With telephone appointment **POLIS CHRYSOCHOUS, Polis Hospital 26821800, 26821872 9:30π.μ – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday Tuesday With telephone appointment With telephone appointment

(AP)