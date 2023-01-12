Cyprus to offer COVID-19 vaccines to visitors

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that it is proceeding with vaccinations for visitors to Cyprus who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Specifically, the Ministry said it approved “the vaccination of persons visiting Cyprus for a period exceeding two weeks, either for a family visit, for work purposes or for any other reason, and who do not fall under the category of immigrants, asylum seekers, or refugees from other countries.”
The vaccination of foreign visitors may be conducted in walk-in vaccination centres in all regions.
It is reminded that:
- Walk-in vaccination centres in all regions, with the exception of the vaccination centres in Kyperounda and Polis Chrysochous, operate from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Timetable follows.
- A booster dose is recommended for all persons aged 12 and over, provided that a period of five (5) months has elapsed since the last vaccine dose.
- A booster dose is recommended after three (3) months have elapsed since a first positive COVID-19 test.
- In order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, identification must be provided (ID, passport), as well as a vaccination certificate. Foreign visitors will need to provide proof of staying in Cyprus for more than two weeks (e.g. arrival ticket).
For the vaccination of persons under 18 years of age, a Parent/Guardian consent form, signed by both parents, must be provided, where applicable, in Greek or English.
|
Timetable of COVID-19 Vaccination Centres as of December 13, 2022
|
REGION
|
TELEPHONE NUMBER
|
TIMETABLE
|
DAYS OF OPERATION
|
Pfizer/BioNTech (ΒΑ.4 – ΒΑ.5)
|
*Moderna (ΒA.4 – ΒΑ.5)
|
Johnson & Johnson
|LEFKOSIA,
State Fair
|
22574320
|8:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
|
Monday,
Tuesday,
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
|
Monday,
Tuesday,
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
|
Tuesday,
Thursday,
|
Friday
|LARNAKA,
Old Hospital
|
24642385
24818046
24818047
|LEMESOS
Linopetra Health Centre
|
25804101
|PAFOS,
Pafos General Hospital
|
26803246, 26803370
|AMMOCHOSTOS,
Ammochostos Health Centre
|
23200063
|*KYPEROUNDA,
Vaccination Centre
(former COOP)
|
25813200
|8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|
With telephone appointment
|
With telephone appointment
|**POLIS CHRYSOCHOUS,
Polis Hospital
|
26821800, 26821872
|9:30π.μ – 1:30 p.m.
|
Tuesday
|
Tuesday
|
With telephone appointment
|
With telephone appointment
