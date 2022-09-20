Cyprus to host popular L’Etape cycling event by Tour De France

Cyprus will host the world-famous international cycling event L’Etape by Tour de France.

The event will take place in Aphrodite Hills on 13th November 2022 and will be open to road bikers of all skill levels.

Organizer Mokapot Productions Ltd said that Cyprus offers great routes suited to all kinds of riders and amazing landscapes and infrastructures. They also commented that cycling is rapidly gaining in popularity on the island.

Participants will be able to choose between two distances and either experience the full ride of 137 kilometres on an altitude of 3000 metres, or the short ride of 62 kilometres on an altitude of 1200 metres.

The event will take place in Cyprus for the next three years. The aim is to promote the country as a destination for sports tourism and extend the tourist season into the winter months.