Cyprus to establish WHO Country office

Cyprus has decided alongside WHO (World Health Organization) Europe to establish a WHO Country Office, Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipantela, said on Monday addressing the 72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe, which takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Mr. Hadjipantela praised Hans Kluge, regional director of WHO and his team for “focusing the regional committee’s agenda on the post-COVID era, adopting an approach which is both holistic and multilateral.”

The Health Minister said that “Cyprus has invested in public health along with an important commitment,” adding that the Cypriot Government decided to set up a WHO Country office in Cyprus, which will deal with infectious diseases.

During the day, the Minister also had a meeting with Dr. Tedros Abhanom, Director-General of WHO, whom he informed about the work taking place regarding the operation of the Country office in Cyprus.

The Minister also invited the Director-General to visit Cyprus before the operation of the office.